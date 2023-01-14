InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.10) to GBX 5,500 ($67.01) in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.22) to GBX 4,200 ($51.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.88) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of IHG opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.