InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.10) to GBX 5,500 ($67.01) in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.22) to GBX 4,200 ($51.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.88) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,510.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IHG opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.