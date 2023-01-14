Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IRRHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Interroll Price Performance

Interroll stock opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a 1-year low of $2,079.01 and a 1-year high of $2,342.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,321.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,359.81.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

