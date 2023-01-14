Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,321.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,359.81. Interroll has a 12-month low of $2,079.01 and a 12-month high of $2,342.00.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

