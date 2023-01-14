Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $393.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.39 and a 200-day moving average of $411.74.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

