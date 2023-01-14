Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 10.0% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

