Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Trimmed by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

