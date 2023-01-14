iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Leisure Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,483.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.