iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $163,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

