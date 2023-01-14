iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Cut by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWB opened at $219.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

