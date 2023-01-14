iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $400.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

