iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

