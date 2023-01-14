James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 48.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 376,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,417,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $160.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. Sempra has a 12-month low of $129.69 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

