James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $908,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $70.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $79.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

