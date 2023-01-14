James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LMBS opened at $48.00 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
