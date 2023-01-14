James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $34.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

