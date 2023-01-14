JasmyCoin (JASMY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148.00 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $236.09 million and approximately $148.00 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
