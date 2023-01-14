JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
JBS Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. JBS has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.
JBS Cuts Dividend
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.
