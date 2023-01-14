Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 647,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 425,611 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

