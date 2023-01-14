Jefferies Financial Group Trims Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price to €130.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
THLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($162.37) to €157.00 ($168.82) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.
Thales Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of THLLY stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.
Thales Cuts Dividend
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.