Jefferies Financial Group Trims Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Target Price to €130.00

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

THLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($162.37) to €157.00 ($168.82) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

