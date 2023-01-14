Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 95,510 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $171,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

