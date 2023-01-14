Jennison Associates LLC Buys 3,838 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.80% of argenx worth $546,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 143.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $401.00 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.20.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

