Jennison Associates LLC Has $240.90 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,119 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.36% of CenterPoint Energy worth $240,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

