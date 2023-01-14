Jennison Associates LLC Has $414.89 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.05% of NU worth $414,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NU. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU Company Profile

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.