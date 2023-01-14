Jennison Associates LLC Sells 160,941 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.57% of DLocal worth $155,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,123,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 488,174 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in DLocal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DLocal by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLO shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of DLO opened at $16.28 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

