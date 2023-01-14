Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,777,323 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,140,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,777,323 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $902,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 230,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,186.2% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 92,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 85,225 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 335,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 987,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 99,241 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

