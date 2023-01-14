Jet Protocol Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and $54,698.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018257 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00231308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0079998 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,597.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.