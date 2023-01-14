John Drayton Wise Sells 779 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $13,990.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, John Drayton Wise sold 1,160 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $22,898.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.45 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insmed by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 116,937 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

