JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $77.05. Approximately 4,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

