JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XPO to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in XPO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in XPO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in XPO by 5.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

