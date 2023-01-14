Kadena (KDA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $227.85 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00005082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $227.85 million and $12.97 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.27 or 0.30198968 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00910318 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,066,617 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.