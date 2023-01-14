Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KAMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kaman has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 845.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 46.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

