Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.