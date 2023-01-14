Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 10%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 4,283,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,046,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £644,578.20 and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

