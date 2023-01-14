Kava Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $317.53 million and approximately $72.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00079198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 378,511,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,547,435 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

