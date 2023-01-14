Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €60.04 ($64.56) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a one year high of €92.86 ($99.85).

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

