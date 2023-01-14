Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Knorr-Bremse Price Performance
Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €60.04 ($64.56) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a one year high of €92.86 ($99.85).
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.