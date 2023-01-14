KOK One Day Trading Volume Reaches $890,539.09 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. KOK has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $890,539.09 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11013285 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $700,486.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

