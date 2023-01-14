KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.51 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, KOK has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $52.51 million and $796,992.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00018254 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00232059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11013285 USD and is up 5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $700,486.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.