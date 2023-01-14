Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $102.88 million and approximately $2,190.68 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

