Kokoswap Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $102.88 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $102.88 million and approximately $2,190.68 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

