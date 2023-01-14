Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $31.50 million and $1.43 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00221183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00076555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00049373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,667,220 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

