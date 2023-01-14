Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 846,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,709,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.05.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $473.67 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.45. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

