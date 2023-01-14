Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

Shares of LCI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

About Lannett

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 10.7% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

