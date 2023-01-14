Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
Shares of LCI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
