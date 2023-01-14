LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

