Leisure Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,871 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

