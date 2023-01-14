Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Tops $5.25 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and $47.18 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,506.25 or 0.07225494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00426733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.34 or 0.30141014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00871280 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,871,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,868,111.03381942 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,502.31825978 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $19,782,459.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

