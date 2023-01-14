Lido wstETH Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,683.91 or 0.08061502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $20.28 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00426612 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.52 or 0.30132440 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00881161 BTC.

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

