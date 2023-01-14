Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE:LSI opened at $101.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.