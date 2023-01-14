Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $455.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,501,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,459,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376431 USD and is up 9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $191.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

