Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.10 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $455.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 41% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,501,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,459,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376431 USD and is up 9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $191.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
