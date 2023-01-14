Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 1.4%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.03). Approximately 68,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 326,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Live Company Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.44.

Insider Transactions at Live Company Group

In other news, insider Ranjit Murugason sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £22,500 ($27,412.28). Insiders sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,000 over the last quarter.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

