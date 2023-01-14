Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $449.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $363.97 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.47 and its 200-day moving average is $442.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.